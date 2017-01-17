Hixson steps down from Maryland House leadership post, causing shuffle

A veteran state lawmaker has stepped down from a key Democratic leadership position, causing a shuffle in the House of Delegates.

Del. Sheila Hixson announced Tuesday that she's giving up her position as chairwoman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Del. Anne Kaiser, also a Montgomery County Democrat, will take over as chairwoman. Del. William Frick, another Montgomery County Democrat, will replace Kaiser as majority leader.

Hixson, a Montgomery County Democrat, will assume the title of "chairman emeritus." She had chaired the committee — which reviews legislation on education, elections, gambling, taxes and more — since 1993.

In a statement, Hixson said she would "help transition and mentor" her replacement.

Hixson, 83, said she plans to continue to push in her 41st legislative session for "a progressive agenda that supports working families, equal treatment for women in the workplace and at home, equal rights for gay and lesbian Marylanders, a fair tax system that enables everyone to make ends meet, and support for a strong education system in Maryland."

