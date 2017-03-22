Hogan meets with Trump administration officials

Gov. Larry Hogan is meeting with three Trump administration cabinet secretaries in Washington Wednesday, pressing to prevent cuts to the state's health care access and to win funding for major transportation projects, the governor's aides said.

The meeting with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price comes a day before the House of Representatives plans to vote on the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a program that, among other things, could reduce how much federal money Maryland would receive for expanding Medicaid access.

Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer said the meeting was the governor's fifth direct appeal to Price, and said the popular Republican was leaving it up to federal lawmakers to lobby members of Congress.

"The message is the same: we want to protect our Medicaid waiver, we want to protect the level of funding that we have, and we don't want to see people lose their health care," spokesman Doug Mayer said.

Four Democratic members of Congress came to Annapolis Monday calling on Hogan to more publicly speak out about the ways Maryland relies on provisions of the Affordable Care Act targeted for repeal.

While in Washington, Hogan is also scheduled to meet with Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao to press for his top transportation priority: a $155 million federal grant to help defray the $445 million price tag to expand the Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore. The century-old tunnel is a bottleneck to quickly moving freight out of the Port of Baltimore.

The governor also plans to press for four other top projects: widening I-81 in Western Maryland, building new I-95 access to the Port Covington project in Baltimore, replacing the American Legion Bridge that carries traffic on I-495 between Maryland and Virginia and a potential high-speed, magnetic-levitation train between Baltimore and Washington.

The governor will also meet with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

