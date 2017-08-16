Hogan: Trump 'made a terrible mistake' in Charlottesville comments

Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday criticized President Donald J. Trump’s comments from a day earlier, when the president blamed both white supremacists and counter-protestors for violence in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.

“I think he made a terrible mistake,” Hogan told reporters in Annapolis following a Board of Public Works meeting.

Hogan, a Republican governor in a state dominated by Democrats, has been judicious in his criticism of the Republican president. But in recent months he’s occasionally publicly disagreed with Trump.

Earlier during the Board of Public Works meeting, Hogan reiterated his concern about the events that unfolded in Virginia over the weekend, in which a woman was killed and others were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter-protestors.

“We will continue to confront and condemn hatred, bigotry and violence,” Hogan said.

Hogan said he called Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe over the weekend to offer the state’s “full support.”

Hogan on Tuesday said he supports removing a 145-year-old statue of the late Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney from the grounds of the State House. Taney was the author of the infamous Dred Scott decision in 1857 that upheld slavery and declared that black Americans could not become citizens.

It’s up to the four-member State House Trust to decide the fate of the Taney statue. The other members include House of Delegates Speaker Michael E. Busch, who supports removing the statue, and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., who prefers it to stay, but who indicated he won’t block its removal. The fourth member, Charles L. Edson, who is chairman of the Maryland Historical Trust’s board of trustees, could not be reached for comment.

Hogan's Democratic colleagues on the Board of Public Works, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot, applauded the governor’s decision on the Taney statue.

