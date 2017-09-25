Hogan joins Virginia governor, D.C. mayor in trade mission to Canada

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is leaving the country Tuesday to join Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on a trade mission to Canada.

The trio will be in Toronto to pitch the capital region tourism to Ontario, and they will meet with the province’s leader, Premier Kathleen Wynne.

Hogan and his commerce secretary, Mike Gill, will stay on an extra few days to pitch Maryland to businesses in the area and in Montreal, state officials said.

He will be meeting with more than a dozen Canadian firms, according to a spokeswoman, but the state did not identify them.

Hogan’s entire trip will be four days. He will deliver a speech to the Chamber of Commerce Metropolitan Montreal, a business group.

This is the governor’s fourth international economic development trip since taking office in 2014.

Hogan has pitched Maryland businesses to Asia in a 2014 trade mission, to Israel in a 2016 trip and to Paris and France during a trip in June.

