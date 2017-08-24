Hogan: Don't change Maryland's state flag

Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday that he has no interest in changing Maryland’s state flag, which has ties to both the Union and Confederate sides of the Civil War.

“Not only is the Maryland state flag a symbol of unity and pride, but it is also the most beautiful and most recognized state flag in America,” Hogan posted on his Facebook page Thursday morning. “You can rest assured that it will never be changed as long as I'm governor.”

No state lawmakers have publicly announced plans to change or eliminate the state flag.

The flag, first flown in 1880 and adopted as a state symbol in 1904, includes the black-and-gold pattern of the Calvert family and the red-and-white pattern of the Crossland family. The black-and-gold Calvert pattern was an unofficial state symbol during the Colonial era, and pro-Confederate Marylanders used the red-and-white Crossland arms as a sign of resistance to the Union.

That has given some people pause, as Americans reconsider symbols and monuments linked to the Confederacy in light of the deadly white supremacist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Va. earlier this month.

Even before that, local graphic designer Benjamin Jancewicz drew attention on Twitter earlier this month for highlighting the history of the flag.

“I think if people really knew the ties to the Confederacy, I don’t think it would be as popular,” Jancewicz told The Baltimore Sun.

The conservative media outlet Red Maryland has launched an online petition saying that “Maryland’s flag is under attack” and “radicals are trying to force Maryland to change our flag.”

Hogan linked to the petition on his Facebook page. As of Thursday morning, it had more than 36,000 signatures.

Meanwhile, some state lawmakers have said that they intend to revive efforts to modify or eliminate the state song, which has pro-Confederate lyrics that call President Abraham Lincoln a “despot” and urges the state to spurn “the Northern scum.”

Efforts to change the song have failed multiple times. The eight members of the General Assembly’s Asian American Pacific Islander Caucus say they will support efforts in the next session, which convenes in January.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter