Gov. Hogan issues call for new developer to take over stalled State Center project in Baltimore

Gov. Larry Hogan is issuing a new call for developers interested in taking over the State Center project in Midtown Baltimore, seeking to advance a project that has long been mired in delays and a lawsuit.

Hogan was expected to announce the move Thursday morning at a meeting of city and state leaders at the Shake & Bake Family Fun Center in Baltimore.

“After more than 15 years of inaction and failure I am pleased to announce that we are finally able to move forward on the redevelopment of State Center,” Hogan said in a statement. “We have been committed to and pushing for this long-awaited and transformative project since day one, and we will not rest until we bring it home for the people of Baltimore.”

The 28-acre State Center site is home to state department of health and labor offices and hundreds of state workers. It is seen as key in jump-starting investment in nearby, economically-depressed West Baltimore neighborhoods.

State officials expect to complete the process of engaging developers by September, after which they could issue a formal request for interest or request for proposals for the site.

The move comes as a state lawsuit is still pending against Ekistics LLC, the former State Center developer. The state Board of Public Works voted in December 2016 to void the state’s agreement with the developer, and then sued Ekistics to force it out of its State Center leases.

Ekistics countersued last year, saying the state’s actions were politically motivated. The developer was hired under former Gov. Martin O’Malley, a Democrat.

Hogan, a Republican, said he expects the litigation to be resolved soon, after the state made its “final offer to settle this legal obstacle.” He said Ekistics has “delivered no measurable work product to date” and said he wants to move past legal challenges he called “frivolous” as soon as possible.

“We are going to expedite the process so that the minute we get rid of this lawsuit we will be able to immediately begin the RFI and RFP process so the redevelopment of State Center can at long last become a reality – as quickly as possible,” Hogan said.

Ekistics officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hogan was expected to tour the State Center campus Thursday afternoon during his day-long visit to Baltimore. He held his cabinet meeting Thursday morning at the Shake & Bake Family Fun Center.

This story will be updated.

