Gov. Larry Hogan's chief of staff leaving as former aide returns

Gov. Larry Hogan’s chief of staff, Sam Malhotra, is leaving the administration after less than a year in that post, the Governor’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Malhotra will be replaced by Matthew A. Clark, the Republican governor’s former communications director. The staff changes comes as Hogan is gearing up for his 2018 re-election campaign.

Clark will be Hogan’s third staff chief since the governor took office in January 2015. Hogan’s first top aide, Craig Williams, left in October 2016 and was replace by Malhotra, who had previously headed the Department of Human Resources (now the Department of Human Services).

“Sam Maltotra’s leadership and management abilities have been a tremendous benefit to our team since the beginning of our administration,” Hogan said in a statement. “

Clark served as Hogan’s chief spokesman through the first year and a half of the governor’s term before leaving to return to the private sector. He was succeeded by Doug Mayer, who confirmed the staff changes.

Mayer said Malhotra, who came to the administration with a track record as a successful businessman, will return to the private sector. Malhotra will serve as an outside advisor to the governor on technology, Mayer said.

Before being named chief of staff, Clark was a managing director with FTI Consulting, a business advisory and strategy consulting firm based in Washington, the same role he held before he first joined the administration.

