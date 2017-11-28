Hogan vows 'compromise' alternative to paid sick leave bill he vetoed

Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday continued his battle to avoid an override of the paid sick leave measure he vetoed last spring, vowing to introduce new legislation he presented as a compromise to a “horrendous” bill.

The Republican governor said he would introduce his version of a bill allowing employees in Maryland to accrue earned sick leave on the first day of the Democratic-dominated General Assembly’s annual 90-day legislative session Jan. 10.

Hogan criticized the legislature for failing to take up the bill his administration put forward early this year as it became clear the Democrats were intent on passing legislation expanding access to sick leave. He said his measure would have been less “onerous” for employers.

“We preferred a carrot rather than a stick approach, rewarding rather than penalizing small business,” Hogan said.

Assembly Democrats, who contend the Hogan administration refused to negotiate as they developed their legislation, used their super-majorities in the House and Senate to pass their bill by margins large enough to override a veto if there are no defections. They have shown every sign that they are determined to make an override one of the first orders of business when they return to Annapolis.

“We’ve been working on this bill for years,” said Finance Committee Chairman Thomas M. “Mac” Middleton, who led the effort on behalf of Senate Democrats. “It’s time to move on, get the bill passed and give the citizens of this state what they expect and want and give working families that don’t have paid sick leave what they deserve.”

The Charles County lawmaker indicated he is open to a discussion with the administration about companion legislation Hogan announced that would provide $100 million in tax credits to employers that provide a wide variety of benefits including sick leave, child care and tuition assistance.

Hogan deflected a question on how he would offset the cost of those credits, saying he would address that when he releases his budget in January.

Middleton said he likes the idea of such tax credits but that “the devil’s in the details.”

“If you’re going to give a tax credit, that’s going to mean less income coming in,” he said.

Middleton said he hopes Hogan will be able to explain what he will cut from the budget or add in revenues to make up for the cost of the credits.

The battle over sick leave is shaping up as one of the most contentious political clashes of the coming election year session. It has been marked by charges of bad faith and refusal to negotiate on both sides.

“They chose to play politics to make an election year issue,” Hogan said at Tuesday’s State House news conference. He said his new legislation will use the vetoed bill as a starting point and would require businesses with 25 or more employees to phase in benefits over three years.

Middleton dismissed the governor’s proposed alternative.

“It just seems like another stall tactic to getting a good piece of legislation through,” he said.

