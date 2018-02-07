News Maryland Politics

Larry Hogan, despite facial scars, declares second victory over cancer

Michael Dresser
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who said he had surgery Saturday to treat a non-life-threatening form of skin cancer, posted on Twitter that he’s defeated cancer a second time.

He did admit one cost of the procedure: His face “is a little rough-looking,” he said Wednesday.

“I should say, ‘you should see what the other guy looks like,’ ” he quipped.

It was the governor’s second bout with cancer since he took office in 2015. That year he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a far more serious condition. Doctors have since told him he is cancer-free.

Hogan said the skin procedure took 3½ hours. He said it was a complete success.

“For anyone keeping score, it’s Larry 2, cancer 0,” he said.

Hogan, a Republican, announced his approval Wednesday of a measure sponsored by House Speaker Michael E. Busch — who owes his life to a liver transplant — to provide a tax credit for living organ donors.

The governor said he and Busch, a Democrat and sometimes political rival, had found common ground in both having struggled with life-threatening illnesses.

mdresser@baltsun.com

twitter.com/michaeltdresser

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
41°