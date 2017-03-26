Gov. Hogan agrees to plan to send $23M to Baltimore city schools

Gov. Larry Hogan announced an additional $23.7 million for Baltimore City schools on Sunday night, extra funding that he plans to propose to state lawmakers in a supplemental budget on Monday.

The money will be contingent upon state lawmakers passing "accountability legislation" for city schools that would include an audit of the school system's finances, Hogan's office said.

City and state officials have been negotiating for weeks about extra aid for city schools, which are facing a $130 million shortfall for next year. On Friday, Del. Maggie McIntosh, chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, said negotiators had worked out a deal for extra money for the city schools, as well as several other counties where enrollment is also declining.

The amounts announced by the Republican governor on Sunday night match the amounts McIntosh said had been worked out. Hogan, at the time, only said that the state would likely provide "some additional funding" to city schools.

In addition to the $23.7 million for the city, extra money will also go to Carroll County ($1.6 million), Allegany County ($793,000), Garrett County ($456,000), Somerset County ($455,000), Harford County ($356,000), Calvert County ($240,000), Kent County ($215,000), Cecil County ($190,000), Talbot County ($133,000) and Queen Anne's County ($22,000).

Caption Hogan announces new bipartisan ban on fracking Governor Larry Hogan addressed the media on Friday afternoon to announce a new bipartisan ban on fracking for the state of Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan addressed the media on Friday afternoon to announce a new bipartisan ban on fracking for the state of Maryland. Caption Paid sick leave bill passes Senate Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and advocate Liz Richards express their satisfaction that the paid sick leave bill passed the Senate. (Erin Cox, Baltimore Sun video) Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and advocate Liz Richards express their satisfaction that the paid sick leave bill passed the Senate. (Erin Cox, Baltimore Sun video)

In a statement, Hogan said that "more money isn't the only answer" for the city school system.

"We are proud that this funding is part of an agreement with Baltimore City leadership to bring greater transparency and accountability to city school finances," Hogan said in the statement.

A spokesman for the governor would not elaborate on the specifics of the "accountability measures" that would be required. The governor's announcement only directly mentioned an audit that would be done by an independent accountant in consultation with the state's Department of Budget and Management.

A spokesman for Mayor Catherine Pugh declined to comment Sunday night.

Another element of the deal, Democratic lawmakers have said, includes state lawmakers passing tax incentives for manufacturing companies that create new jobs in areas with high unemployment rates, including Baltimore. That legislation is making its way through the General Assembly.

The governor's announcement on Sunday was silent on the issue of the manufacturing incentives.

The supplemental budget to be released Monday would be Hogan's second of the current General Assembly session, which runs through April 10. On Friday, he issued a supplemental budget with more money for heroin treatment, higher education and economic development programs. It also included $2 million for the Baltimore Police Department to help pay for the cost of complying with a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Baltimore Sun reporters Erin Cox and Carrie Wells contributed to this article.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter