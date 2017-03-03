Hogan renews call for redistricting reform in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan renewed his call for redistricting reform Friday, saying "the time is now" to end gerrymandering in Maryland.

The Republican governor's exhortation came as House of Delegates and Senate committees were planning to hold hearings on the governor's legislation that would hand the task of drawing congressional district lines to an independent commission.

Hogan proposed similar measures in 2015 and last year only to see them go nowhere in the Democrat-dominated General Assembly. The governor urged lawmakers to bring his proposal to up-or-down votes in the Senate and House rather than holding the bill in committee, as they've done in previous years.

Hogan noted that Maryland's House of Representatives delegation had a 4-4 party split within recent memory but has been 7-1 Democratic majority since the majority party carved up the map after the 2010 census.

The governor acknowledged that Republicans in other states had gerrymandered their own districts and said he opposed the practice. But he dismissed the idea, advanced in rival legislation, to link redistricting reform to matching action in Virginia, where Republicans dominate the legislature.

He called that proposal "a way of saying it's not going to happen."

"Just because others do not have the political will or courage to do the right thing, that should not deter from taking action right here in Maryland."

Democrats have expressed reluctance to act on redistricting in the absence of a national solution. They contend the gerrymandering in Maryland has only minimally offset the advantages gained by Republicans in states where they draw the district lines.

