Gov. Larry Hogan calls on Board of Regents to reconsider decisions on Maryland football program

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a scathing rebuke to the University System of Maryland’s governing body Wednesday, calling on it to reconsider its decisions to keep its flagship university’s football coach and athletic director, while allowing its president to retire.

The Republican governor, facing an election in six days, issued a statement late in the afternoon saying he was deeply troubled by the Board of Regents’ lack of transparency in arriving at its decisions the previous day.

“I share the concerns of many Marylanders and believe very strongly that more must be done to restore the public trust,” Hogan said. “I am calling on both the University System of Maryland Board of Regents and President Wallace Loh to reconsider their decisions and to schedule a public hearing to address these issues in an open and transparent manner.”

Hogan, who has appointed a majority of the current board, had come under criticism from his Democratic challenger for the university system’s decision to retain University of Maryland football coach DJ Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans despite the critical findings of an investigation into the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

Loh announced that he would retire as of June.

Hogan’s initial statement questioned whether enough had been done to address “serious concerns” at the College Park campus but did not directly condemn the decision.

But after widespread criticism that the regents had elevated athletics over academics, Hogan came back a day later with a more forceful objection.

“While the university system is required by law to operate independent of political influence, and as such no governor has the ability to hire or fire any university personnel or members of the Board of Regents, I can and will demand that the university is held accountable for making the reforms they have pledged to put in place with the full transparency that the students, parents, and faculty expect and deserve,” Hogan said.

hen few people were rallying around Larry Hogan’s long-shot bid for governor in 2014, James T. Brady was there to help, serving as the Republican’s campaign chairman.

This week, Brady — whom Hogan appointed to chair the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents after his upset victory in the governor’s race — threw an unexpected wrench into the 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

Brady announced a controversial decision to retain the University of Maryland’s head football coach, DJ Durkin, and athletic director Damon Evans, while the school’s president Wallace Loh retires — despite the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and a subsequent investigation into the university’s football program that found pervasive problems.

In doing so, Brady opened up the board — and Hogan, who appointed most of its members — to blistering criticism.

The announcement came with just a week to go until Election Day and as Hogan is leading in the polls.

Hogan responded Wednesday evening with a statement that condemned the university system, saying it had “let down” the university community and Marylanders.

He called on the board and Loh to reconsider their decisions and “to schedule a public hearing to address these issues in an open and transparent manner.”

“I am deeply troubled by the lack of transparency from the board of regents, and deeply concerned about how they could have possibly arrived at the decisions announced yesterday,” the governor said in a statement. “I share the concerns of many Marylanders and believe very strongly that more must be done to restore the public trust.”

Before Hogan’s statement, Democratic challenger Ben Jealous said: “The buck stops with the governor.”

“It’s his board and his chair,” Jealous said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. “A child has died because of a toxic football culture and the two men most responsible for that aren’t being held accountable. Every member of that board who voted to prioritize the coach over the school president should be asked to resign, starting with Mr. Brady.”

An investigation into the football team reported that the strength and conditioning coach attempted to “humiliate” athletes by throwing food, weights and, once, a trash can full of vomit. The coach was accused of using excessive profanity.

A separate report found athletics staff made a host of errors May 29, the day McNair fell ill during practice — including failing to immerse the offensive lineman in cold water. Experts said that could have saved his life.

In an interview with the Sun, Brady said the regents went through an “exhaustive process” before deciding thatDurkin and Evans deserved to keep their high-paying jobs at the top of the most visible department of the state’s flagship campus. Durkin makes $2.5 million annually; Evans’ contract is worth about $800,000 a year.

“From the beginning, we knew that whatever answer we came up with was going to have some element of controversy connected with it,” Brady said. “It’s a complicated issue and I understand everyone’s concern with everything connected to it.”

Brady strongly defended Durkin, saying the 40-year-old man is a young coach who was not properly trained or brought on board correctly by supervisors when he took over the Terrapins football team.