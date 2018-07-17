Maryland Gov. Hogan criticizes Trump, calls Putin a 'thug'

Gov. Larry Hogan piled on to the criticism of President Donald Trump's Monday appearance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Trump "failed to stand up for our country."

In a tweet posted Tuesday morning, Hogan wrote:

“I remember when President Ronald Reagan called the Soviet Union the evil empire. Not much has changed. Putin is a thug & his actions against our democracy are despicable. On this I agree with our intelligence community. President Trump failed to stand up for our country yesterday.”

Hogan’s tweet linked to an article from the Reuters news service about the backlash Trump has received after saying he didn’t think Russia interfered in the 2016 election — a statement contrary to the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies. Trump has come in for harsh criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, with some equating the president’s statement to treason.

The Republican governor’s statement is a stronger than usual condemnation of Trump, also a Republican. Often, Hogan’s criticism of national-level issues place the blame on Washington generally, and he rarely calls out the president by name.

Hogan is spending Tuesday on the Eastern Shore, where he is holding a cabinet meeting in Cambridge. Hogan and his cabinet secretaries have dozens of tours and events planned in the region throughout the day.

Hogan’s Democratic opponent in the November gubernatorial election, Ben Jealous, has not made any public statements about the Trump-Putin meeting.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter