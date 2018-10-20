Larry Hogan: Pragmatic Republican wants four more years as Maryland's governor, but critics call for change

Shortly after Donald Trump became president, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met him in the White House.

Hogan, the unlikely Republican governor of a state Trump lost by nearly 30 points, was doubtful the president knew who he was. But Trump is a close watcher of polls.

“I can’t believe how popular you are in that deep blue state,” Trump said as the men shook hands. “You know how badly I lost that state?”

For nearly four years, Hogan has done something almost unthinkable for a Republican in Maryland: maintain sky-high job approval ratings. Hogan consistently polls as one of the most popular governors in the country. That’s in part because he’s adopted as many moderate — or even liberal — positions on issues as he has conservative stances.

He probably is the most talented politician we’ve ever had in the modern era. — Montgomery County state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno

To be sure, Hogan has infuriated some voters upset with his decisions, such as canceling the $2.9 billion Red Line project across Baltimore, which he dismissed as a costly boondoggle.

These critics contend Hogan would abandon moderation and turn sharply to the right if he wins a second term in November, saying he’d have nothing to lose because he’s limited to two terms.

The governor pledges that won’t happen.

“What we’ve been doing has been working so well, I can’t imagine that it would make sense to throw all that out and do the opposite,” Hogan says.

On a recent Saturday, Hogan’s appeal was on display as the Republican worked the crowd at the Darlington Apple Festival in Harford County. He couldn’t walk more than five steps without attendees asking him to pose for a photo. He seemed just as at ease with supporters wearing Trump’s signature “Make American Great Again” hats as he did with those who said they were registered Democrats.

“Everybody loves you,” Rose Kreis, 77, of Perry Hall, called out to Hogan as he walked through rows of pit beef and kettle corn stands.

“You’re a shoo-in, we know that,” said Doug Trent, 66, of Bel Air.

Hogan, 62, has achieved popularity through a blend of factors: a disciplined message focused on pocket-book issues; a knack for back-slapping, puppy-kissing retail politics; and — perhaps most importantly — choosing the populist side of many issues.

Hogan, who owns a real estate firm and learned the tricks of politics through trial and error, does this in part through frequent use of private polls. In the past year alone, he has spent at least $580,000 in campaign funds on surveys from five different vendors, asking questions about fellow candidates and the issues. He often cites poll results when promoting policies, such as pushing for tax cuts and gerrymandering reform or defending his order to push the start of the public school year until after Labor Day.

“We do it every 90 days now,” Hogan says of the polling. “It’s a good indicator for how the electorate is feeling.”

The Republican governor frequently appropriates Democratic initiatives, such as when he supported and signed legislation to ban fracking, provide free community college for many students and offer paid parental leave for state employees.

“It’s so stunning that he can continue to say, ‘I’m just a simple business person and not a politician,’” says Montgomery County state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno, who ran for governor in this year’s Democratic primary.

“He probably is the most talented politician we’ve ever had in the modern era.”

Hogan’s experience in politics began as a 10-year-old Catholic school student in Prince George’s County when he campaigned for his father, Lawrence Hogan, a former FBI agent who was running for Congress.

In 1974, the elder Hogan was the first Republican on the House Judiciary Committee to openly advocate for the impeachment of President Richard Nixon amid the Watergate scandal.

“My dad is my hero,” Hogan says.

After getting a degree in government from Florida State University, the younger Hogan waged his own campaign. In 1981, at the age of 24, he ran for Congress and, he says, “got smoked.” Hogan tried again about a decade later and nearly unseated Rep. Steny Hoyer.

“The best advice my dad ever gave me was, ‘Don’t make politics your career,’” Hogan says. “It’s an important thing to get involved in, to try to make a difference, but go get a real job.”

Hogan started dabbling in real estate with his mom, Nora, buying an Ocean City condo and then other small properties. From there he founded his business in 1985. The Annapolis-based Hogan Cos. have completed more than $2 billion in deals, largely in suburban areas.

Hogan has not divested from the firm’s real estate holdings, opting instead to put them into a trust managed by his former top aides.

Profits from the firm have allowed Hogan to accrue $2.4 million during his first three years in office, according to his tax returns.

The best advice my dad ever gave me was, "Don’t make politics your career." — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

During the tenure of Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley, Hogan began to mull another run for office. In Hogan’s view, O’Malley was signing off on too many tax and fee hikes, including a stormwater remediation fee meant to help clean up the Chesapeake Bay — which Hogan vilified as a “rain tax.” In 2011, Hogan created the organization Change Maryland to whip up discontent. Its Facebook page accumulated about 275,000 followers.

State Del. Nic Kipke, an Anne Arundel Republican, said the anti-tax movement in Maryland “needed a voice and Larry Hogan became that voice.”

After an upset victory of Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown, Hogan made a point to do some things differently than the last Republican governor, Robert Ehrlich, who was accused of partisan firings and lasted one term. Nearly half of Hogan’s cabinet are Democrats.

While Hogan was settling into the job, a crisis exploded. In April 2015, looting and arson broke out in Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. Hogan ordered the Maryland National Guard to intervene — and spent the next week walking the streets and talking to residents.