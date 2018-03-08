Maryland Gov. Hogan asks Congress to 'step up' on opioid funding

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will tell a Senate panel Thursday that the federal government needs to increase funding and tighten international shipping requirements to help stem the opioid epidemic sweeping the nation.

Testifying before congressional lawmakers for the first time, the Republican governor will make an impassioned plea for additional funding, arguing the money included in a sweeping health bill passed by Congress in 2016 was “clearly not enough.”

Congressional Republicans reticent to spend more on the crisis have pointed to that 2016 legislation, the 21st Century Cures Act, as evidence that they are already invested in fixing the problem. The legislation, signed by President Barack Obama, directed about $1 billion to states to deal with the epidemic.

Maryland received about $20 million of that money, Hogan will say.

“I urge you and your colleagues to make increased funding for the opioid crisis a top priority,” Hogan told members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, according to his prepared remarks.

Hogan, joined at the hearing by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, also called on Congress to pass a bipartisan bill that would require more sophisticated customs data on international shipments handled by the U.S. Postal Service. Requiring advanced customs data, supporters say, would help authorities target packages containing drugs and other contraband.

“The majority of this deadly fentanyl is being shipped from China or is being smuggled across the border from Mexico — and we simply cannot stop it without the federal government stepping up,” Hogan said.

Maryland has been hit hard by the opioid crisis. The state experienced 1,501 opioid-related deaths from January to September last year, including 1,173 deaths tied to fentanyl, according to the Maryland Department of Health. Fentanyl was present in two-thirds of fatal cocaine overdoses, which jumped 47 percent over last year.

“We need to think about it as a process that needs to be tailored to a person’s unique circumstances and environment,” Brown said. “We need to let people know that it’s okay to come out of the shadows, that it’s okay to ask for help.”

Throughout his written testimony, Hogan described the problem as the “heroin and opioid crisis,” underscoring that the issue is broader than just heroin or prescription opioids alone. Many people who become addicted to prescription painkillers switch to heroin, which can be cheaper and easier to access.

Hogan declared a state of emergency last year, and pledged to spend $50 million over five years on the issue. His administration also created an Opioid Operational Command Center to coordinate the state’s response with local jurisdictions.

