Hogan: Congress needs to act on immigration

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday offered a general critique of Congress’ failure to reform U.S. immigration policy, saying federal lawmakers have been “kicking the can down the road on immigration and never taking action.”

The remarks stand in contrast to Hogan’s frequent position that he does not comment on federal matters because he is focused on Maryland.

At an unrelated press event, the Republican governor gave reporters his first direct comments on President Donald Trump’s decision Tuesday to rescind an Obama-era policy that extends temporary legal status to undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children.

“Congress needs to do something about an overall, you know, policy on immigration because we keep kicking the can down the road on immigration and never taking action,” Hogan said.

Hogan’s other remarks echo those issued in the name of a spokeswoman Tuesday immediately after Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

“I was opposed to the action that the president took the other day, personally,” he added. “I think we really ought to be focusing on the criminals that are in this country that we ought to do something about, and not innocent children that came here through no fault of their own."

Maryland has the ninth-largest share of foriegn-born residents in the country, according to Census data. Nine thousand people in Maryland qualify for the DACA program, which defers deportation and grants a two-year work permit.

