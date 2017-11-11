Hogan says Alabama GOP candidate Moore is 'unfit for office,' criticizes his defenders

Gov. Larry Hogan called Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore “unfit for office” on Saturday following sexual misconduct allegations made against Moore by four women.

Moore was the subject of a Washington Post story in which women say he initiated relationships with them when they were minors in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Roy Moore’s defenders should ask themselves if they would be so quick to excuse him if the victim was their daughter or if the offender was a Democrat,” Hogan said in a statement, which he then tweeted. “He is unfit for office and should step aside. Americans are better than this.”

One woman alleged that Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her in 1979, when she was 14 and he was 32, according to The Post. Three other women said he took them on dates when they were teenagers. Moore has denied allegations of sexual misconduct.

On Friday, Maryland Democrats urged Rep. Andy Harris — a Baltimore County Republican and the state’s only GOP member of Congress — to denounce Moore.

Harris’ campaign released a one-sentence statement Friday, referencing one of the four allegations against Moore: “If the allegations regarding Leigh Corfman are accurate, Judge Moore should withdraw from the race.”

President Donald Trump deflected questions Saturday about whether Moore should drop out of the race because of the allegations.

Trump, who has been traveling in Asia, said he's been too busy and hasn't had time to catch up on television news coverage about Moore. "So I have not seen very much about him, about it," Trump told reporters traveling with him.

Trump referred to a written statement that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to reporters after The Post report.

The White House statement said Trump believes Moore will "do the right thing and step aside" if the allegations are true.

The Associated Press and Baltimore Sun reporter John Fritze contributed to this article.