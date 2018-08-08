Hogan, Jealous unveil dueling endorsements in battleground Baltimore County

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic opponent Ben Jealous unveiled dueling endorsements from Baltimore County politicians during back-to-back announcements in Towson on Wednesday morning.

Jealous kicked off the day in a shaded park in Towson, where he accepted endorsements half a dozen fellow Democrats, including U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes and a handful of members of the Maryland General Assembly.

An hour later and a couple blocks away, Hogan stood in a public garden as he was endorsed by Democratic state Sen. Jim Brochin — arguably the highest-profile Democrat to endorse the Republican governor so far.

Each campaign is eyeing voter-rich Baltimore County as a place where they can rack up votes in the general election. The county has more than 505,000 registered voters, trailing only Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

While there are more than twice as many Democrats as Republicans in the county, the county’s Democrats and independents have proven to be persuadable. Hogan won the county — and picked up more voters there than anywhere else in the state — en route to victory in 2014.

The only other Republican to win the governorship in recent decades, Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., also relied on Baltimore County to win in 2002. When Ehrlich lost in 2006, he won Baltimore County by a narrow margin. When Ehrlich ran again in 2010, he lost both the county and the state.

Hogan and Jealous both need advocates willing to make the rounds on their behalf in the large and sprawling suburban county.

“There’s lots of voters here who like me … We spend a lot of time getting around and talking with those voters,” Jealous said.

Jealous said voters in the county care about investing in public schools and lowering health care costs.

“We will compete for every vote in this county,” he said. “We, frankly, started off in a much better place than the party did four years ago. So we’re confident and we’re going to keep building on our strength in the county.”

Hogan offered a similar outlook on the importance of Baltimore County.

“It’s one of the largest counties. It’s been a county that’s been in play, back and forth -- Republicans have won, Democrats have won. We were lucky enough to win Baltimore County with a very large margin in the last election and I think it helped propel us and put us over the top,” Hogan said, standing outside the Historic Courthouse in Towson with Brochin at his side.

Hogan’s campaign had announced the press conference Tuesday afternoon, and the Jealous campaign put out word of their event several hours later.

Hogan has touted endorsements from dozens of other Democrats, but most have been small-town mayors and council members, as well as former officials who have long been out of office.

While Brochin is a bigger name than those endorsers, he’s still not an influential figure within the state Democratic Party. Despite serving nearly 16 years in the state Senate, he’s never ascended into a Senate leadership position.

In June he narrowly lost a bid to become the Democratic nominee for Baltimore County executive, falling short to winner Johnny Olszewski Jr. by just 17 votes.

But Brochin provides a tangible benefit to Hogan: He’s well-known in Baltimore County with a reputation as an independent thinker. During the county executive primary, Brochin’s face was all over TV commercials and campaign mailers and he appeared at dozens of debates, forums and community meetings.

Brochin said he supports Hogan because he works with members of both parties.

“Choose person over party, don’t be a sheep, OK?” Brochin said. “Choose the person who has the best public policy and this is the person who has led and brought Maryland together, all sides.”

At his event, Jealous touted having multiple endorsements from within the county’s Democratic establishment.

He was joined in person by Sarbanes, state Sen. Shirley Nathan-Pulliam, Del. Clarence Lam, Del. Eric Ebersole, Del. Charles Sydnor, Noel Levy of the county’s Democratic Central Committee and Cheryl Bost, the new president of the Maryland State Education Association.

The Jealous campaign said they also had secured written endorsements from Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler, Council Chairman Julian Jones and Councilwoman Vicki Almond, who finished third in the Democratic primary for county executive.

