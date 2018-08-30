Where are donations in Maryland governor's race coming from? Hogan and Jealous funds, by the numbers

When the first campaign finance reports of the Maryland general election race came out this week, they revealed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has a huge financial advantage over Democratic challenger Ben Jealous.

With $9.4 million on hand for Hogan’s ticket, compared with $386,000 for Jealous, Hogan has 24 times the amount of campaign money as his opponent headed into the post-Labor Day homestretch of the campaign. But where is all that cash coming from?

Here’s a comparison of the two campaigns’ latest reports, which cover fundraising from June 11 to Aug. 21.

Gov. Larry Hogan

Hogan’s campaign received 6,246 contributions during the past two months, with 5,920 — about 94 percent — coming from Marylanders. His average contribution was $355.

The incumbent governor received 40 $6,000 donations, the maximum amount allowable by Maryland law per election cycle.

Among Hogan’s biggest donors were Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, who with his wife, Renee, gave the governor $12,000; developer Howard Brown, who is seeking to redevelop the State Center project and gave Hogan $6,000; and auto dealer Len Stoler, who contributed $6,000.

Former NAACP President Ben Jealous

Jealous’s campaign received 14,750 contributions with 2,461 — about 17 percent — coming from Marylanders. He received more contributions, 2,817, from California than Maryland.

Jealous’ average contribution was $43.

The Democrat received 18 maximum donations, including $12,000 from Stewart Bainum, chairman of Manor Care and Choice Hotels International, and his wife, Sandra, who once hosted President Barack Obama at their Chevy Chase home; Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell Jobs; and Total Wine & More founder David Trone, who with his wife, June, donated $12,000.

