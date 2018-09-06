Gov. Larry Hogan, Ben Jealous agree to a single, 1-hour televised debate on Sept. 24

After more than a month of difficult negotiations, the campaigns of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic challenger Ben Jealous agreed to participate in a single, hour-long televised debate on Sept. 24, the two camps announced jointly Thursday.

The campaigns said the debate will be moderated and broadcast statewide by Maryland Public Television at 7 p.m. It will also be broadcast by WBAL in Baltimore and WJLA in Washington. The panel of questioners will be drawn from various media outlets, including The Baltimore Sun and The Washington Post.

Hogan, seeking to become the first Republican re-elected as governor in six decades, and Jealous, a former NACCP president, are facing off in the Nov. 6 general election.

This year’s debate schedule is more abbreviated than in either of Maryland’s past two gubernatorial elections.

In 2014, Hogan and Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. Anthony G. Brown met in three televised debates. Four years earlier, the last Maryland election with an incumbent running for re-election, Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley and Republican former Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. debated twice on television and once on radio.

In July, Hogan’s campaign announced that the governor would debate Jealous twice this month, on Sept. 17 and Sept. 24. But the Jealous camp said it had not agreed to that debate schedule.

Since then, the two sides have been negotiating about debates.

“We proposed five debates in October when voters are really paying attention to the race,” said Steven Hershkowitz, a Jealous campaign spokesman. “It’s the same number of debates that the Hogan campaign proposed when they were running in 2014.”

Hershkowitz said the two campaigns could not reach an agreement on more than one meeting.

“We wanted to move forward. It’s been more than a month that we’ve been talking about this,” he said. “We were able to get to an agreement on one debate.”

