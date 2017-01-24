Hogan announces new measures to tackle heroin crisis

Gov. Larry Hogan announced a package of anti-heroin proposals Tuesday, including stiff penalties for dealers who supply deadly drugs, strict limits on opioid prescriptions and a new command center to coordinate authorities' response to the crisis.

Hogan tasked Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford in 2015 with leading a heroin task force, but the crisis shows no sign of abating. Twice as many people died from opioid overdoses in 2016 as in 2015.

"It's getting more and more dangerous and it's evolving as a crisis," Hogan said at a news conference at the Anne Arundel Medical Center. He pointed in particular to the increasing illicit use of fentanyl, an incredibly potent opiate.

"It's killing people left and right," Hogan said.

The problems have touched the families of some of the state's top officials. Hogan has said he had a cousin die of an overdose and Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Wes Adams revealed Tuesday that his wife's brother died of an overdose this week.

Democrats in the General Assembly are working on their own package of ideas.

While many of the governor's ideas would require legislation, he signed an executive order on Tuesday creating an "opioid operational command center."

"The center will facilitate greater collaboration between the state and local public health, human service, education and public safety entities to try to reduce the harmful impact of opioids on our communities," Rutherford said.

Rutherford said the administration's plans also include legislation that would impose a 30 year prison sentence on dealers who supply drugs that cause an overdose death. A similar measure previously failed to pass in the General Assembly.

Another piece of proposed legislation would limit doctors to prescribing a week's supply of opiates, with some exceptions for patients in hospice care and undergoing cancer treatment or treatment for substance abuse, Rutherford said.

"The bottom line with all of this is saving lives," Rutherford said.

