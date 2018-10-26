Hogan raises $2.4 million in two months, has $3.3 million to spend in final week of Maryland governor's race

Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign reported Friday he has raised more than $2.4 million in the past two months — giving him a hefty $3.3 million to spend in the final week of his campaign for re-election.

Of Hogan’s donations, 95 percent come from Marylanders, the campaign said.

The fundraising period covers August 22 through October 21.

“Governor Hogan’s broad and deep support among Marylanders of all political stripes continues to be reflected in his strong fundraising numbers,” said Scott Sloofman, Hogan’s campaign spokesman. “He has taken his bipartisan message to all corners of Maryland, and they have embraced it.”

Sloofman said 78 percent of Hogan’s donations were smaller than $200.

Since the start of the campaign, Hogan, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and their slate have raised more than $19.1 million.

Hogan’s opponent, Democrat Ben Jealous, has not yet released his latest fundraising numbers.

The deadline for the final finance report before the Nov. 6 election is midnight Friday.

