Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan raises more than $2 million in 2 months, maintaining cash dominance in race

The re-election campaign of Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday he has raised more than $2.2 million in about two months — allowing the Republican governor and running mate Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford to maintain a formidable warchest headed into the race’s final months.

Despite recent pricey television ad buys, Hogan’s campaign has more than $9.3 million on hand — significantly more than former Gov. Martin O’Malley had at this time during his successful re-election run. It is the same amount Hogan reported before the June 26 primary, when his Democratic challenger, Ben Jealous, and his running mate reported just $400,000 on hand.

The Jealous campaign has not yet released details of its campaign finance report, which is due to the Maryland Board of Elections by Tuesday at midnight.

“I am pleased to report that we have exceeded our fundraising objectives,” Hogan campaign chairman Tom Kelso wrote in a memo released to reporters. “By comparison, Governor O’Malley and Lt. Governor Brown filed with a combined $6.36 million during their 2010 reelection campaign at around this time.”

Kelso wrote that 94 percent of Hogan donors are Marylanders and 66 percent are small donors, “which demonstrates the depth of that support at the grassroots level.”

He said the latest fundraising numbers mean Hogan and Rutherford have raised nearly $24 million this election cycle for their campaign and for the state’s Republican party.

The Republican Governors Association also has spent more than $2.2 million on independent expenditures to benefit Hogan — mainly through attack ads on Jealous.

For about a week the Hogan campaign has been saturating the state with at least $1 million in television ads touting his claims that he has made Maryland a more affordable place to live. Jealous has not yet countered the negative attacks or the positive spin on Hogan’s first term.

Kelso wrote that he considers Jealous and his running mate Susan Turnbull to be “formidable” fundraisers. But he predicted the incumbent governor would have about a $7 million cash advantage entering the post-Labor Day portion of the race.

“However,” he wrote, “should Jealous continue the impressive fundraising pace he demonstrated in the primary, we cannot let down our guard.”

