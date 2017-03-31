Hogan signs two more bills into law

Gov. Larry Hogan held a brief ceremony Friday morning to sign two financial bills into law.

The ceremony with House Speaker Michael E. Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller lasted less than two minutes, with each politician quickly signing the documents.

"Let's get back to work," Hogan said at the conclusion. He did not speak with reporters.

One bill frees up nearly $20 million in state money to help local school districts pay their share toward teachers' retirement pensions.

The state has been shifting the responsibility of teacher pensions to the counties for the past several years. Last year, lawmakers set aside nearly $20 million to help school districts, but Hogan refused to release the money.

As part of a deal to give $20 million in incentives to defense contractor Northrop Grumman, Hogan agreed to support the aid to school districts. The bill officially releasing the money was sponsored by Del. Ben Barnes, a Prince George's County Democrat.

The other bill, sponsored by Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat, changes how the state predicts the amount of money coming in from capital gains.

Capital gains revenue to the state can swing greatly from year to year, so the new system will use a multi-year average. If capital gains revenue exceeds predictions, it can go into a special account to use for education.

Some elements of the bill were also part of Hogan's Fiscal Responsibility Act, which has not advanced in the General Assembly.

These were the second and third bills signed by the Republican governor during the legislative session. On Thursday, he signed a bill that helps create a safety oversight agency for the Washington-area Metro system — a move necessary to restore federal transportation funding that was withheld until the safety agency was created. Hogan signed that bill in a private ceremony in his office.

Lawmakers presented 26 bills to Hogan this week that he will be required to sign or veto by midweek next week, a timeline that allows the Democrat-led legislature the opportunity to override any vetoes before the annual 90-day session concludes on April 10.

Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse said there's no schedule yet for when the governor will sign or veto the rest of the bills.

