Gov. Hogan, Franchot unload on Maryland legislators over bill to trim their roles in school construction

Gov. Larry Hogan unleashed bitter criticism of Maryland lawmakers Wednesday over what he called a “simply outrageous” proposal to strip oversight authority over school construction from the state spending panel he chairs.

At Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting, Hogan charged that legislation passed by the House of Delegates this week and moving through Senate Wednesday would remove oversight of school construction by the three-member board — one of its “most important functions.”

The Republican governor pointed to statements by leading legislators that their action was prompted by the aggressive position taken by his Democratic ally on the board, Comptroller Peter Franchot, in questioning spending decisions by local government officials.

“It’s politics and it’s a personal vendetta against my colleague the comptroller,” Hogan said.

The governor charged that the House had used the vehicle of a broadly popular bill to modernize the state’s school construction practices to “sneak in an amendment at the end of the legislative session without any hearings.”

He said the legislation would shift the board’s oversight over hundreds of millions of dollars in school construction to what he characterized as an unelected board of “lobbyists, political donors and people with conflicts of interest.”

Franchot was even more scathing in his remarks, taking direct aim at Del. Maggie McIntosh, floor manager for the school construction bill.

The Baltimore Democrat had criticized the board for its 2016 decision to withhold $5 million from the city school system to force it to accelerate its plans to equip all of its schools with air conditioning. The move contributed to the city school district’s inability to fix its heating systems before a recent cold snap led to freezing classrooms, McIntosh said.

“It’s amazing really to hear a legislator from Baltimore city continue to provide political cover to the city schools officials who failed to do their jobs and have the audacity to blame this board for the heating crisis that transpired earlier this year,” said Franchot, a former delegate. “I’m just saying it was a lie told to my former colleagues down on the floor.”

The legislation would remove final oversight of school construction spending from the board and give it to a reconstituted version of the current Interagency Committee on School Construction, which now allocates state money but answers to the board. The new committee called for in the legislation would have final say on the projects.

While Hogan charged that the change would close the process to the public, McIntosh said the new committee would be open and transparent. She said the meetings will be required to be held in a room at the Maryland State Department of Education that’s being set up with cameras for online broadcasting.

McIntosh said the change is necessary because the Board of Public Works has repeatedly engaged in actions that she believes undermined the work of local school systems and state reviewers to develop construction programs.

“This was becoming a pattern,” McIntosh said in an interview. “It happened once, it happened more than once, it happened several times. We thought it was important to take politics out of school construction money.”

McIntosh also dismissed accusations that the legislature was using schoolchildren as pawns and that she lied about the bill, saying flatly: “I don’t lie. I just don’t lie.”

“They used the students as pawns — that’s why they are getting this reaction,” McIntosh said.

The criticism from Hogan and Franchot did not appear to slow down lawmakers’ push to clip the board’s wings. Shortly after their remarks, a Senate committee approved the school construction bill with the amendment the two elected officials protested.

The legislation appeared to be on a fast track where it could be sent to the governor with sufficient time remaining in the session to override Hogan’s promised veto.

