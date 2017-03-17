Hogan announces support for fracking ban in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday he would support a ban on hydraulic fracturing, a controversial form of drilling for natural gas that's been proposed in Western Maryland.

Democratic lawmakers and environmental advocates have been pushing for a ban on the practice, known as "fracking," this General Assembly session. The House of Delegates already approved a bill banning fracking, but the state Senate has yet to take a vote.

"We simply can't allow the door to be opened to fracking in our state," Hogan said during a State House news conference.

Hogan's announcement took fracking opponents by surprise. Advocates have been rallying for the fracking ban all session, and about a dozen were arrested Thursday morning during a demonstration at the State House.

"We're thrilled to have the governor's support and we appreciate that he's following the lead of the House of Delegates, which passed the ban overwhelmingly," said Josh Tulkin, director of the Sierra Club's Maryland chapter.

