Gov. Larry Hogan makes E-ZPasses free for Maryland motorists

E-ZPasses, the electronic devices that speed motorists through Maryland toll collection plazas, will now be free to new customers, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.

At a news conference at the Bay Bridge, the Republican governor said the Maryland Transportation Authority will no longer charge the $7.50 fee for the transponders drivers attach to their vehicles.

In addition anyone who bought transponders this year will receive a $7.50 credit in the next several weeks if their accounts are properly registered and in good standing with the state.

Hogan said the change, which takes effect immediately, will save Marylanders $6 million in the transponders and provide $40 million in discounts for those who are expected to use E-ZPass over the next five years .

The governor noted that motorists using E-ZPass pay only $2.50 to cross the Bay Bridge while cash customers pay $4.

Hogan said the toll authority is taking in enough money to absorb the reduced revenue without any slowdown in ongoing maintenance projects on its system of bridges, highways and tunnels.

The election year announcement comes three years after Hogan engineered a far more sweeping toll reduction that he said saved Marylanders $316 million.

ddonovan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/dougdonovan