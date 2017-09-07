Hogan renames Intercounty Connector in honor of Ehrlich

The Intercounty Connector has been renamed in honor of former Maryland Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement on the side of the toll road Thursday morning. The ICC links I-270 and I-370 in Montgomery County to I-95 and U.S. 1 in Prince George's County.

Hogan called the ICC Ehrlich's "signature achievement" for Maryland, and credited his former boss for persuading then-President George W. Bush to help pay for it.

"It's as good as government gets," Ehrlich said, though he noted it's strange to receive such an honor while still alive.

"It's weird, but it's an honor," he said.

Hogan was a member of Ehrlich’s cabinet during the former Republican governor’s term from 2003 to 2007.

