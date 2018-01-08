Hogan announces $2.5M for heating Baltimore schools, proposes 'corruption' investigator for public schools

Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday there is a crisis of confidence in Maryland’s public schools and proposed a new “inspector general” to root out what he described as corruption, mismanagement and ineptitude in some Maryland school districts.

The appointed investigator, which would need the General Assembly’s endorsement, would have subpoena power, the authority to summon people to public hearings and a bully pulpit to shame local school systems.

“Our children desperately need someone to fight for their civil rights,” Hogan said during a wide-ranging news conference in Annapolis. “There’s not enough accountability.”

Separately, the Republican governor announced the state would spend $2.5 million out of an emergency, discretionary account to help pay to fix the heat in Baltimore City schools.

Schools were shut down district wide Friday because of inadequate heating systems during the recent cold snap that had left some students huddled in parkas inside classrooms and sparked widespread concern.

Hogan called the situation a “horrendous crisis” and noted recent Baltimore Sun reporting that found city returned $66 million designated for heating and air conditioning systems in recent years because the projects took too long or grew too expensive.

The state’s Department of General Services, not the city, will oversee how the emergency aid is spent.

“Let me be clear, this is not to reward the people who are responsible, who have failed,” Hogan said.

“This funding is literally about saving kids from freezing in winter and from sweating and being hospitalized during warm weather,” he said. “No child in the state of Maryland should ever have to suffer because of the failures of the responsible adult leaders, who have repeatedly failed them over, and over, and over again.”

The Republican governor sharply rebuked how Baltimore City schools spend money, accusing the district of having some of the highest administrative costs in the country and mismanaging state taxpayer dollars that help pay for schools.

The governor also promised to introduce legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session to undo a law proscribing how Maryland uses test scores to determine which schools are “failing.” The governor said that he wants test scores to comprise 80 percent of the determination.

Hogan’s legislation opens another front of partisan debate in the legislature, which last year overrode his veto of the current law.

The General Assembly reconvenes in Annapolis on Wednesday.

