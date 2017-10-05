Hogan orders improved Maryland cybersecurity plan

Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order Thursday instructing his Office of Homeland Security to implement an updated cybersecurity plan to ensure the state is prepared for current threats of electronic mischief.

Hogan ordered the office to work with other state agencies to seek input from the federal government, the private sector and universities to analyze plans, share strategies and make recommendations of best practices.

Among the agencies Hogan wants involved are the Department of Information Technology, Maryland Military Department and Maryland Emergency Management Agency.

The Governor’s Office said the new plan will incorporate recommendations from the April 2017 Maryland Cybersecurity Council and the Cyber Disruption Contingency Plan to help the state prepare to defend itself against “a broad array of virtual threats” and minimize the risk of any breach of government systems.

The draft plan is expected to be delivered to Hogan by May 2018.

