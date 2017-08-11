Hogan calls for meeting with judges, prosecutors over jailing more violent offenders

Gov. Larry Hogan plans to hold a meeting this month with representatives of Baltimore judges, prosecutors and politicians to discuss why more violent offenders aren’t being held in jail longer.

The governor called it “outrageous” that 60 percent of gun offenders convicted in Baltimore have more than half their sentences suspended — a frequent complaint of the police department.

“I’m going to ask the judges directly, ‘What does it take to get these repeat violent offenders off the streets?” Hogan said in an interview.

While in Baltimore Thursday, the governor met with federal law enforcement officials about the city’s crime problem. He said he discussed taking more prosecutions of violent offenders into federal court and cross-designating more city prosecutors to press federal charges.

Hogan said his meeting with local officials is not about who is to blame for Baltimore’s record-high murder rate. He said he wanted Mayor Catherine Pugh, members of the City Council, prosecutors and judges to attend.

“Not to point fingers,” he said. “Together, what can we all do?”

Baltimore is facing its highest homicide rate on record this year. Violent crime is up 17 percent.

The Baltimore Police Department says in the past year and a half, 60 percent of 605 convicted gun offenders had more than half their sentence suspended by a judge. More than 100 people were arrested at least twice on handgun charges during that time; seven people were arrested three times, according to police.

In 2016, 245 people convicted in gun cases in Baltimore were sentenced to less than a year in jail, according to data on convictions shared by police. That’s 43 percent of all cases. Defendants in 33 cases were sentenced to no jail time at all.

Hogan and Pugh toured State Center in Baltimore Thursday. After, Hogan said he had just met with federal law enforcement about the crime problem in Baltimore.

“I called in the U.S. Attorney, FBI, DEA, ATF and U.S Marshalls and we just discussed the work they’re all doing to alleviate crime here in the city.” Hogan said. “The crime situation, everybody is very concerned about.”

Pugh this week named a new director of criminal justice and released an updated plan she said will stem Baltimore’s persistent violence.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has released what she's calling a "comprehensive violence reduction" strategy.

Pugh laid out several steps her administration has already taken to bolster policing, including putting more officers on patrol and improving police training and technology.

The mayor also called for a holistic approach to fighting crime, to include engaging youth, promoting community health and growing jobs. And she proposed making Baltimore City Community College free for city public school graduates beginning with the class of 2018.

She said partnerships with federal law enforcement are “part of our comprehensive plan to reduce violence in the city.”

Hogan and Pugh also said they are beefing up parole and probation supervision of offenders recently released from jail.

