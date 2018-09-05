Hogan blasts Baltimore schools CEO, says she broke commitments on air-conditioning

Gov. Larry Hogan publicly rebuked Baltimore schools CEO Sonja B. Santelises on Wednesday, accusing her of failing to live up to her commitments on a timetable to air-condition seven schools where students were dismissed early as a result of the heat.

The governor opened a regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Public Works with a broadside against what he called the “completely unacceptable” level of progress by Baltimore city and county in cooling their public schools. Amid this week’s “code red” heat wave, 10 county schools that lack air-conditioning have remained closed, while 60 schools in the city were closing three hours early.

The issue of sweltering schools has become a hot political issue as Hogan and Democratic challenger Ben Jealous have sought to assign blame for the closings with two months to go before Election Day.

Hogan focused his criticism on the city school system’s failure to complete the installation of air-conditioning at seven of the schools that are closing early this week. Bolstered by transcripts of past Board of Public Works meetings, he pointed to assurances by Santelises that the $6 million project to cool the seven schools would be finished in time for the 2017-2018 school year.

“The superintendent came before us and made a commitment to the BPW that these problems were going to be fixed,” Hogan said.

The Republican governor pointed to statements by the city school system’s recently retired chief operating officer, J. Keith Scroggins, to the board in October 2017 that the work at the seven schools had been completed.

Hogan also pointed to information provided by the state commission that oversees school construction reporting that the projects had not in fact been completed and that completion was expected by spring or summer.

“It’s not a false narrative,” Hogan said. “They’re facts. They’re on the record in their own words.”

The schools Hogan pointed to are the Lakewood Early Learning Center, Poly and Western, Frederick Douglass, Mergenthaler, Edmondson and Northern high schools.

Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp, a Democrat who is also a member of the three-person board, insisted that progress is being made.

“One of the problems that is quite real is that the city does not have the resources that Montgomery County or Baltimore County have to put into their share,” she said. Kopp said that where those counties might have more than $100 million to contribute to the budgets that cover such projects, the city is limited to something more like $20 million.

“That adds up. That makes a difference,” she said.

A spokesman for Santelises had no immediate comment, but the school system posted a message on Twitter, “clarifying” the situation.

It said that under its state-approved plan, air-conditioning was installed in 12 school buildings in 2016 and 2017 and that another 12 facilities will receive cooling systems this year.

“Plan is on track,” the tweet said.

Jealous continued his criticism of Hogan’s role in dealing with the problem.

“Once again, we see Larry Hogan pointing fingers instead of providing solutions,” Jealous said in a statement. “At what point does the governor decide to come to the city, pull people together, and find a way to move forward so all our kids can finally start the school year?”

Democratic Comptroller Peter Franchot, the third member of the board and a frequent Hogan ally, applauded the governor’s stance. He put the blame on the Democratic leaders of the General Assembly, who took away the board’s oversight role on school construction this year and handed it to a new commission.

