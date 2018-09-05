Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan launches new TV ad blitz focused on education

Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign announced Tuesday that it is spending more than $1 million to launch a series of three education-focused television ads, continuing to deploy its significant fundraising advantage over Democratic challenger Ben Jealous.

Hogan has spent “more than $3.5 million in television and digital ad buys since late spring,” according to a statement Tuesday from the Republican governor’s campaign. At the end of August, Hogan saturated the state with television ads touting his claims that he has made Maryland a more affordable place to live.

Despite the pricey ad buys, the Hogan campaign reported last week having $9.4 million on hand, compared with the $386,000 that Jealous’ campaign reported as the two candidates head into the final weeks before the Nov. 6 election.

The Hogan campaign highlighted the difference this week when announcing its new education-focused advertising blitz.

“In contrast, the Jealous campaign nor the Maryland Democratic Party has yet to announce any general election advertising purchases despite being on the record last week saying that they would begin after Labor Day,” the Hogan campaign said in a statement.

The focus on schools comes at an opportune time: Because of excessive heat this week, the Baltimore County Public Schools system on Tuesday closed eight schools and two centers that lack air conditioning while the city closed more than 60 schools three hours early for the same reason. The same closures in the county and even more early dismissals in the city were announced for Wednesday.

Both candidates seized on the issue. Hogan called the lack of air conditioning “disgraceful” and “outrageous” and blamed local school districts for failing for years to install cooling systems. Jealous blamed Hogan, saying the lack of air conditioning demonstrates his “failure to lead.”

Hogan’s three new ads — “Working Hard,” “Top Priority,” and “Lockbox” — emphasize the Republican’s record on education funding.

“Over the last four years, the Hogan administration has provided a record $25 billion in K-12 education funding, but as these ads make clear, the governor is not satisfied,” said Scott Sloofman, a Hogan campaign spokesman. “He will continue fighting to end educational inequality and working to ensure local schools systems are held to greater levels of accountability.”

Maryland Democrats have contended that Hogan should have gone beyond the mandate levels of spending. The state’s nonpartisan Department of Legislative Services says Hogan followed the legal requirements of the state’s school funding formula. And as enrollment went up, spending did, too.

Still, Democrats have pointed out, Hogan proposed a $68 million reduction in education funding in his first year in office and some years tried to hold inflation increases called for in the formula to 1 percent.

But Hogan has more money to present his case to voters in the three different education TV ads he began rolling out Tuesday.

The first ad emphasizes his decision Tuesday to establish an Office of Education Accountability under the Governor’s Office for Children. The two other ads highlight the $25 billion in education funding during his first term and Hogan’s support for the constitutional amendment on the Nov. 6 ballot asking voters to support a so-called “lockbox” to reserve casino revenues in a fund that can only be spent on education.

If it passes, the measure is expected by 2023 to reserve more than $500 million in annual casino revenue for education that now can be used for other purposes.

