Hogan budget plan trims Baltimore recovery programs

Gov. Larry Hogan’s new budget proposal trims current and future spending for programs passed to help Baltimore recover after the riots that followed Freddie Gray’s death in 2015, as well as sets aside $10 million to lure Amazon’s new headquarters to the state and gives a small raise to state workers.

Analysts started poring over the Republican governor’s proposal in detail Wednesday, providing a deeper glimpse into the final spending plan of Hogan’s four-year term.

Among the first revelations found by budget analysts from the Department of Legislative Services: the governor wants to reduce by $21 million planned spending this year on four state programs designed to help city school students and encourage community redevelopment in the city.

Those initiatives are part of a $290 million, five-year plan approved in 2016 after unrest in Baltimore highlighted endemic poverty in the city. The governor’s budget also suggests reducing spending on those programs in the future.

Hogan previewed his spending plan Tuesday, noting that it spends record amounts on K-12 education, contains no new taxes and holds down college tuition increases to 2 percent.

Democrats who control the General Assembly skipped the governor’s traditional budget briefing over breakfast Wednesday morning to protest Hogan’s decision to release parts of the proposal to the press before telling state lawmakers about it. Members of the GOP minority caucus received a briefing in advance, frustrating Democratic leaders.

“It’s really not a good way to start the session,” said Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat and chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer called the Democratic boycott “a perfect example of the silliness that Marylanders are tired of.”

“We have serious business, and being upset about breakfast invites is counterproductive,” Hogan said.

Other Democrats who skipped the breakfast said they weren’t given enough notice to clear their schedules for the annual event.

Hogan’s budget, analysts said, would also more than double a statewide program that gives low-income students scholarships to attend private schools. That program, known as BOOST and criticized by the state’s teachers union as a “voucher” program, would increase by $5.2 million to make $8.5 million available for scholarships.

The budget proposal also sets aside $10 million in hopes of luring Amazon’s new headquarters to the city, a small part of the billions of dollars in incentives the state promised the internet retailer if it built a campus in Maryland.

It also includes a 2 percent raise for state workers that takes effect next January, halfway through the state’s fiscal year. Hogan also announced Wednesday that he has struck contract deals with all of the state’s employee unions.

As details of the budget proposal emerged Wednesday, various advocacy groups began to complain that their top priorities were left out.

The Maryland Behavioral Health Coalition noted that state law calls for those who care for substance abusers to get a 3.5 percent pay increase, but Hogan’s plan budgets just 2 percent.

“In the midst of a deadly opioid crisis and with rising demand for mental health and substance-use disorder treatment, we are deeply disappointed,” said Howard Ashkin, president of the Maryland Association of Treatment of Opioid Dependence.

Another provision likely to spark debate is transferring most of the expense of assessing property values to county and Baltimore City governments, a move that would save the state $20 million a year.

