Hogan proposes cuts to this year's Maryland budget

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan will push for about $68 million in budget cuts next week, a move to rein in spending approved by the General Assembly earlier this year.

Although there is no sign that Maryland will have less money than anticipated, Budget Secretary David R. Brinkley said Thursday morning the administration is “trying to get ahead of the curve.”

The proposed cuts to the annual $43.5 billion budget include reducing aid to some local governments, to colleges and to the juvenile justice system, as well as cutting vacant prison system jobs. Brinkley said agency reductions range from as little as .1 percent up to 2.5 percent.

The largest percentage cut is a 3.6 percent reduction in a form of local aid known as disparity grants, which go to the state’s less wealthy jurisdictions. Hogan is proposing a $6 million cut to that $166 million appropriation. That will result in a nearly $1 million reduction for Baltimore, while Prince George’s County will lose $4 million.

Local aid for K-12 schools is not affected by the proposed cuts. However, a scheduled increase in aid to private colleges under the Sellinger program would be reduced from $4 million to $2 million.

The reductions will be considered at the Sept. 6 meeting of the Board of Public Works, a three-member panel comprised of Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp.

Since taking office, Hogan has unsuccessfully tried to persuade the Democrat-dominated legislature to permanently reduce spending on a wide variety of programs.

Laws on the books call for the state to spend more money than it takes in each year from taxes and other revenue. But since the Maryland Constitution requires a balanced budget, lawmakers generally resolve that shortfall on a year-by-year basis.

The situation limits how much control Hogan has over state spending. According to the administration, state laws mandate how he spends 82 cents out of every dollar.

Those spending mandates are also set to grow faster than the state’s economy, setting up a potential shortfall of $742 million for the budget year that begins July 2018.

Brinkley said it’s the administration’s duty to manage the state’s finances midyear, and the proposed cuts now would offset future deficits.

“This is simply unsustainable,” Brinkley said. “We’re trying to get ahead of something that we know is coming.”

He added, “The governor has tried — and he will keep — pounding away on the message that these mandates are driving the problem.”

