Hogan says budget will reduce Maryland government spending

Gov, Larry Hogan outlined a budget Tuesday that he said reduces spending for next year while holding off tax increases or painful cuts to services.

In a news conference at the State House, the governor outlined broad details of the budget that will be released Wednesday.

"We actually spend less than last year's budget while still funding our priorities," he said. Hogan was referring to the roughly $17 billion general fund budget, rather than total spending.

Hogan painted a cheery picture of his spending plan despite the state's sizable revenue gap. Asked what had to be cut to achieve an overall spending reduction, the governor said "almost nothing."

"It sounds too good to be true but it is true," he said. "There are no serious cuts."

Hogan said his budget for the year starting July 1 fully funds the state's education aid formulas for K-12 and community colleges and gives a boost to higher education that would hold tuition increases at public colleges to 2 percent. He added that the budget also maintains essential safety net services.

The governor is able to achieve these results by tapping into the state's Rainy Day Fund of about $1 billion. Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr., one of the lawmakers briefed about the budget over breakfast, put the amount being transferred at $177 million.

Lawmakers said the governor said nothing about broad-based tax relief.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, who was briefed on the budget before the news conference, said the governor's team presented a "rosy" picture on the budget.

Caption Gov. Hogan outlines his FY 2018 budget Gov. Larry Hogan outlined a budget that he said reduces spending for next year. (Pamela Wood/Baltimore Sun video) Gov. Larry Hogan outlined a budget that he said reduces spending for next year. (Pamela Wood/Baltimore Sun video) Caption Baltimore Police Commissioner comments on DOJ consent decree Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis says the Department of Justice consent decree will help the department improve technologically. (Erin Cox/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis says the Department of Justice consent decree will help the department improve technologically. (Erin Cox/Baltimore Sun video)

Miller, a Calvert County Democrat, said he expects that cuts to the budget are still likely but didn't provide any specifics. It would be up to the governor to offer a plan to reduce mandated spending, Miller said.

"He can propose what he wants to propose and cut what he wants to cut," Miller said. "Are you going to have a bill cutting public education? I doubt that very much. I doubt if you're going to have a bill cutting health care."

Miller said state employees would not get step raises under the governor's proposal so, "their paychecks are going to be light."

To balance spending and revenue, Hogan will submit a budget reconciliation act — a measure usually necessary in years when there are shortfalls. Lawmakers who attended the morning budget briefing predicted that battle lines will be drawn over that act rather than the budget itself.

"That's where the action is," said Del. Maggie McIntosh, the Baltimore Democrat who heads the House Appropriations Committee.

McIntosh said the briefing was light on details.

"Basically they gave us their spin," she said.

Hogan acknowledged that he is proposing not to fund several of the programs the General Assembly adopted last year as spending mandates for Baltimore-centered programs. McIntosh said the mandated spending on the chopping block includes after-school programs and neighborhood development initiatives.

Hogan noted that he is proposing funding for one of the mandated programs he can claim as his own — demolition of blighted city properties. But he criticized lawmakers for adopting $519 million in new spending requirements last year when he was proposing fewer mandates.

The governor said Maryland had benefited from belt-tightening measures in his first two budgets.

"While many other states face crippling budget shortfalls, we are in much better shape than we would have been," he said.

Madaleno, a Montgomery County Democrat, saw an irony in Hogan using Rainy Day Fund money to balance the budget.

"It's interesting that the Republicans were very opposed to Governor [Martin] O'Malley ever touching the Rainy Day Fund," he said.

But Sen. George Edwards, a Garrett County Republican who serves on the Senate Budget & Taxation Committee, emphasized the positive news.

"They're going without raising taxes, no layoffs, funding education to what the formulas dictate on both operating and capital," he said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Ian Duncan contributed to this article.

mdresser@baltsun.com