Citing family separation policy, Maryland Gov. Hogan calls back small National Guard contingent from border

Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday responded to the national outcry about separating migrant children from their families at the southern U.S. border, saying he recalled the small group of Maryland National Guardsmen helping with border control.

Hogan announced in a tweet that he would rescind all resources until the Trump administration reversed that immigration policy.

“Immigration enforcement efforts should focus on criminals, not separating innocent children from their families,” the governor tweeted. He said that early Tuesday he order the four Maryland National Guard crew members and their helicopter to return from their station in New Mexico.

Hogan’s Democratic rivals had been pressuring the governor to take action over the border crisis, as other governors from both parties have.

The Trump administration recently began enforcing a “zero-tolerance” policy that criminally prosecutes anyone trying to cross the border illegally, including parents traveling with children. Adults are sent to the U.S. Marshals Service for criminal proceedings while many children are sent to facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services. Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May.

Pulitzer Prize-winning Getty Images photographer John Moore has been documenting migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border. One of his photos of a 2-year-old child crying helplessly as she looks up at her mother, has gone viral.

Audio of crying children and images of them — including those being kept in a converted Walmart near the Texas border — has sparked outrage across the country.

On Monday, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts announced he would not send promised resources to the border and Gov. John Hickenlooper of Denver, a Democrat, signed an executive order barring any state resources from helping to enforce the policy.

A CNN poll released Monday found two-thirds of Americans object to the practice of separating children from their families and housing them in government facilities. All living former first ladies have publicly decried the practice.

On Tuesday, two of the six Maryland Democrats vying for their party’s nomination to be governor called on Hogan to take action. State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno held a news conference outside a detention facility and former NAACP chief Ben Jealous released a statement to Hogan saying “as governor, your job is to stand firm for our values and have the courage to move Maryland forward no matter what happens in Washington.”

In Washington, President Trump was scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon with House Republicans to discuss immigration legislation. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the president again blamed Democrats for the crisis, saying they had a lax approach to the immigration enforcement.

“Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws immigration,” Trump said.

