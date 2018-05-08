Maryland Gov. Hogan to sign bill offering free community college to many, measure targeting serial rapists

Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to sign more than 200 bills Tuesday morning in Annapolis — including legislation to offer tuition-free community college to thousands of Maryland residents.

The Republican governor is set to be joined by Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael E. Busch during the 11 a.m. bill signing ceremony in the state capital.

Under the community college legislation, the state would spend $15 million a year on scholarships worth as much as $5,000 to low- and middle-income students starting their community college educations. The measure would also allot about $2 million over five years for grants to help cover tuition for older students who are close to finishing degrees and need financial help.

The governor, who is facing reelection in November, is also scheduled to sign several other significant bills, including the “Repeat Sexual Predator Prevention Act.”

Maryland law does not currently allow prosecutors in rape and sexual assault cases to present evidence of previous acts by defendants that could prove a pattern of behavior. The new law will authorize judges to allow such evidence under certain circumstances: when a defendant admits to sexual acts but claims a victim consented, or when a defendant accused of molesting a minor claims the child fabricated the incident.

The governor’s office has provided a full list of the bills Hogan is scheduled to sign Tuesday.

ddonovan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/dougdonovan