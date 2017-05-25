Fate of some bills remains in air after Hogan holds final signing ceremony

The fate of some of the most consequential measures passed by the General Assembly this year remains up in the air Thursday after Gov. Larry Hogan signed 209 bills in the final such ceremony of the year.

The legislation the governor signed included several bills aimed at fighting the state's opioid addiction crisis, including a measure he proposed that will increase the penalties for distributing fentanyl — an often lethal additive to heroin.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was present for the signing of about a half-dozen city-related bills, including one that would return the power to appoint city school board members to City Hall after 20 years of sharing it with the governor.

Proponents were disappointed to see several high-profile bills left off the list. The governor has the option to veto them as late as Saturday or let them become law without his signature.

Many of the bills were passed by veto-proof margins in both the Senate and House of Delegates. But unless vetoed bills are taken up in a special session of legislature, their advocates will have to wait until the Assembly reconvenes in January for override votes.

The most prominent unsigned bill is a measure that would require businesses to offer qualifying employees the opportunity to earn paid sick leave. Hogan offered his own version of such legislation, relying more on incentives than requirements. But Democratic legislative leaders spurned the Republican governor's version and adopted a broader measure that Hogan has threatened to veto for being anti-business.

Another measure still in limbo seeks to curb the suspensions and expulsions of children in pre-K through second grade. A bill restructuring the state's brewing industry also remains on hold.

Other measures Hogan signed include three overhauling the state's dated system for procuring goods and services, making it easier for divorced people to resume the use of their former names and requiring schools to grant an excused absence to students who have conflicts due to pregnancy or parenting responsibilities.

The governor hailed the passage of the heroin-related bills, which include measures to limit the amount of opioid painkillers that physicians can prescribe and to bolster drug education in the schools.

Sen. Kathy Klausmeier, a Baltimore County Democrat, joined Hogan and legislative leaders for a photograph of the signing, wearing a star-spangled, red, white and blue vest under her jacket.

Klausmeier was prime sponsor of a bill that would among other things set up a network of crisis centers around the state to help people with addiction problems.

"I am a proponent of fighting this crisis with whatever tools we possibly can," she said.

Klausmeier said she personally knew three people who died of overdoses within the last five years.

