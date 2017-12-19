Gov. Larry Hogan proposes $461 million to ease congestion on Baltimore Beltway

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday he will spend $461 million to ease congestion on the northern rim of the Baltimore Beltway.

The plan would convert 19 miles of the fast lane shoulders in both directions on I-695 into new travel lanes between I-70 and Parkville, a move state officials said would cut about 15 minutes off rush hour delays that can stretch an hour or more.

Hogan’s plan would also nearly double the northbound express toll ways on I-95 in order to speed traffic along, and rebuild the interchange at I-70 and I-695 to mitigate a daily bottleneck there.

Commuters would also see stoplights at on-ramps to help manage traffic flow. Five bridges would be rebuilt, and new four new sound walls would be installed.

Construction would begin no later than late summer 2018, state officials said.

Hogan, who announced the plan at State Highway Administration headquarters in Hanover, described the plan as part an ongoing effort to improve road infrastructure in the state.

Earlier this year, Hogan announced a $9 billion idea to install express toll lanes on the Capital Beltway through the Washington suburbs and to widen the Baltimore Washington Parkway.

The governor, a Republican, campaigned in 2014 against the gas tax increase that is now being used to finance road projects across the state. In his first year in office, he attempted to roll back part of that increase.

On Tuesday, Hogan said he still did not support the tax, but that since the state has the money “we’re spending it as wisely as we possibly can.”

Hogan has come under fire from transit advocates for heavily investing in roads and the expense of other transportation options.

In addition to the $9 billion plan to add toll lanes to major highways, transit advocates continue to criticize his 2015 decision to cancel the proposed $2.9 billion Red Line light rail project in Baltimore, which he called a “boondoggle.”

Instead, Hogan earlier this year revamped the city’s bus system at a cost of $135 million.

