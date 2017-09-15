Hogan to lobby for bringing Amazon HQ to Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he will personally lobby Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to build the company’s massive new headquarters in Baltimore.

Hogan said he believes pitching Port Covington is the state’s best bet to win the sprawling new Amazon campus that the company promised will bring 50,000 jobs to its new home.

The governor told reporters that he would help any developer in the state who wanted to bid for the project, but believed Baltimore needed “the shot in the arm” more than anywhere else in Maryland.

Amazon set off a national bidding war last week when it challenged public officials to propose why their city should be home to his company’s second national headquarters.

