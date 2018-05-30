Ad Watch: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan inflates tax relief claims in campaign commercial

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday launched his first political ad of the election season, part of a $1.3 million counter-offensive to protect his popular image as the crowded field of Democrats fight for their party’s nomination.

Hogan’s first ad — and his entire strategy as he runs opposed during the primary election — focuses on his re-election theme of turning the state around.

What the ad says:

The one-minute ad opens in gray scale images and paints a dismal portrait of Maryland before Hogan was elected. A narrator’s voice claims that half of the state’s residents wanted to move after enduring 43 tax hikes, “even taxing the rain.” The narrator says 8,000 businesses and 100,000 jobs “were lost,” though it doesn’t specify a time frame.

The tone and color pallet then turns vibrant and lists what Hogan considers his top accomplishments. He claims to have provided $1.2 billion in tax, toll and fee relief, four years with “no tax increases,” record funding for schools, the “healthiest Chesapeake Bay in a generation,” repairs to the state’s infrastructure and rising employment and wages.

The ad claims: “Maryland is coming back.”

The tone then shifts again, back to gray, as the sound of explosions and broken glass evoke the 2015 Baltimore riots. The narrator says: “When we needed a leader, Larry Hogan was there.”

It then shifts a third time to vibrant tones and footage of Hogan receiving chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “When Larry Hogan needed us, we returned the favor,” the ad said.

The ad concludes with footage of Hogan running a footrace and says, “Together, we’re stronger than ever. Maryland Strong. Larry Hogan. Governor.”

The facts:

While it is true Maryland saw unemployment rise and businesses close during Hogan’s predecessor, Democrat Martin O’Malley, Hogan’s ad selectively picks statistics from the worst of the recession. His claim that 100,000 jobs were lost is based on just three years from 2007-2010, at the height of job losses.

Hogan also inflates how much money he’s returned to the pockets of taxpayers. His $1.2 billion figure includes some credible claims at tax cuts, including policies he pushed to lower taxes for military retirees and help small businesses who voluntarily provide paid sick leave.

It also takes credit for tax relief pressed by Democratic lawmakers and funding for existing programs such as the state’s film and cybersecurity tax credits. The film tax credit will give the film industry $45 million in subsidies over the next five years. Over the same period, the cybersecurity tax credit will give $18 million to people who invest in those companies.

Most dubious, however, is Hogan’s counting of the $240 million that the Supreme Court ordered the state to return to taxpayers who were overcharged on their income taxes.

It is also inaccurate that there have been no new tax increases during Hogan’s tenure.

State tax bills are expected to rise next year for 22 percent of taxpayers, by an average of $730, as a result of changes driven by federal tax reform. The governor also helped champion a new state-level tax on insurance carriers to generate $350 million to help shore up the individual health insurance market. Hogan’s staff says the tax is not “new” because it had been previously paid to the federal government, which discontinued it for 2019.

However, the tax has never been paid to the state before.

By any measure, Hogan’s broad claims about the state’s economy are true now that the recession has ended and the state is in a much better position than it was four years ago. His claim that nearly half the state wanted to leave before he was elected is based on a 2013 Gallup poll that showed 47 percent of Maryland respondents would relocate if they could. There’s been no follow-up poll to demonstrate whether this is still the case.

Hogan’s claim about the Chesapeake Bay holds up. He quotes a Baltimore Sun article from May 2017 that said scientists gave the bay its highest grade since 1992 — a “C.”

Analysis: Hogan’s ads are a solid counterpunch to Democrats trying to convince voters he needs to be defeated. It deftly reminds voters that Hogan showed leadership during the Baltimore riots and depth of character during his battle with cancer. Although the implication he turned around the economy and his claim of $1.2 billion in tax relief are overinflated, they effectively support the governor’s message that the state has been better off with Hogan at the helm.

