Forum for Howard County executive, council district 4, 5 set for Sept. 13 in Highland

A forum for Howard County executive candidates and also for those running for County Council districts 4 and 5 will be held this week in Highland.

The forum will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at St. Marks Episcopal Church, Route 216 and Hall Shop Road.

The event is sponsored by the Howard County Citizens Association, the Greater Highland Crossroads Association and Concerned Citizens Western Howard County.

For additional information, call Stu Kohn at 301-490-6424 or email at stukohn@verizon.net.