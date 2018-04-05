Maryland Senate approves panel to investigate Gun Trace Task Force corruption

The Maryland Senate on Thursday passed legislation to establish a state commission to investigate unanswered questions about the Baltimore Police Department’s disgraced Gun Trace Task Force.

The bill passed unanimously without discussion. It must now be reconciled with a similar bill that has already passed the House of Delegates.

State Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, proposed creating the special commission to investigate proven and alleged corruption that emerged in the federal trial of the task force, including how high up the corruption may have gone and whether police officials might have ignored the officers’ actions.

The proposal to establish the Commission to Restore Trust in Policing was introduced as an amendment to Ferguson’s bill calling for routine state audits of the city police department.

The commission, which would have subpoena power, would be tasked with conducting a 20-month investigation into Baltimore police corruption. The panel would also be able to call witnesses to testify and compel the production of written and electronic records and other documents. A preliminary report would be due at the end of 2018 and a final report would be delivered a year later.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh has opposed the commission.

The Democratic mayor has argued that federal officials are already keeping a close eye on police — after the Justice Department found that officers routinely violated the constitutional rights of local residents, particularly in predominantly poor, black neighborhoods; used excessive force; mistreated protesters, youths and people with mental disabilities; and improperly dismissed sexual assault complaints.

The federal case against the Gun Trace Task Force is among the worst corruption scandals ever to hit the police department. Six officers pleaded guilty to various federal crimes, including racketeering and robbery, with some of them flipping on their former colleagues and helping federal prosecutors secure guilty verdicts against the two officers who went to trial.

Ferguson has said an investigation — even an independent one — created by the city police would be insufficient to restore public trust.

