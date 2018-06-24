Democrats running for Maryland governor crisscross state in final push for votes

Democrat Krish Vignarajah was at the Baltimore Farmers’ Market and Bazaar on Sunday morning, seizing the opportunity to meet a relatively new addition to Maryland’s political landscape — voters who have finally tuned in to the primary election just two days away.

“There is so much more momentum and so much more energy,” she said.

A few yards away stood rival Democrat Jim Shea, remarking that the indifference he felt from voters just a week ago seems to have evaporated.

“I’m trying to shake as many hands as possible,” he said.

Vignarajah, Shea and the other four Democrats competing for their party’s nomination for governor crisscrossed the state this weekend in a final push to connect — and persuade — the legion of undecided Democratic voters who have only recently started paying attention.

From churches to pride parades, to rallies and appearances with celebrities, the crowded field of Democrats, that until recently had failed to attract much attention, pushed all their resources into these final days to solicit votes.

Democratic political campaign consultant Martha McKenna said campaigns can be won and lost in the final days — sometimes on Election Day itself.

“A lot of these decisions are made in the last 48 hours,” she said. “Candidates should keep introducing themselves and talk about their values and priorities up until the polls close.”

On Saturday, Democrat Alec Ross and his running mate Julie Verratti roamed Frederick Pride — one of Maryland’s largest and most colorful celebrations of the LGBT community and a hotbed of Democratic politics. The festival was crawling with candidates for everything from governor to Congress to party central committees.

Ross said his experience with last week’s early voting convinced him people are making their decisions unusually late.

“People would literally be walking in and know who they’re going to vote for for county executive. They know who they’re going to vote for for state’s attorney. But they don’t know who they’re going to vote for for governor,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Just two weeks ago, the Baltimore Sun-University of Baltimore’s poll showed 44 percent of Democratic voters were undecided and a whopping 57 percent say they have paid “only a little” attention to race. Of voters who had settled on a candidate, more than half said they might change their minds.

And with so many candidates on the ballot, political analysts say that the race could be won with as little as 25 percent of the vote.

The volatility of the race has encouraged lower polling candidates such as Vignarajah, a former policy aid to Michelle Obama, to believe “it’s a wide-open race still.”

She didn’t begin airing television ads until last week, betting that a last-minute media blitz could convert a lot of last-minute deciders into supporters. This weekend, she attended markets, festivals and get-out-the-vote rallies across the state to try to make as many personal connections as possible.

Shea, a Baltimore lawyer, visited several of Baltimore’s markets and attended southern Maryland rallies with Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and U.S. House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer.

“I had a chance to speak in front of a crowd,” Shea said.

The two front-runners in the race had dramatically different strategies for the final days of the campaign.

Ben Jealous, former president of the NAACP and darling of the party’s progressive wing, emphasized his high profile surrogates across the state. On Sunday, he visited four different churches, including a few appearances with actor Lamman Rucker.

The day before, he kicked off his final weekend with the help of another Ben — Ben Cohen of Ben & Jerry’s fame — at events in Silver Spring and Baltimore to encourage Jealous supporters to launch get-out-the-vote efforts.

“We may not have Ben & Jerry but we have Ben & Ben,” Jealous said before rallying his volunteers — many wearing purple T-shirts from the SEIU labor union — to head to the field.

“We are organizers. We don’t give up our power,” he said. As he scooped ice cream, Jealous quipped that “there are moments when sugar comes in handy.”

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, the other front-runner, spent the weekend largely rallying his supporters in his home county and neighboring Montgomery County.

Hoyer, who along with much of the state’s political establishment endorsed Baker, hosted a get-out-the-vote rally in Prince George’s. Baker attended three back-to-back church services Sunday morning and gave supporters a final pep talk in Upper Marlboro Sunday evening.

On Monday, Baker will greet voters at the Silver Spring metro station with U.S. Chris Van Hollen, who has also endorsed him.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, meanwhile, spent his weekend rallying for his choice for Baltimore County executive — Al Redmer.

Democrat state Sen. Rich Madaleno spent Saturday among the throng of politicians at the Frederick Pride parade, where many fairgoers approached him and said they had his support. Madaleno is the first openly gay person elected to the Maryland Senate and has worked on many LGBT issues.

“LGBT communities are starting to get worried about backsliding on the progress we’ve made in the state and the country,” he said.

A strong turnout in that community could give Madaleno a boost, which would help since as of two weeks ago, he was one of the four candidates polling in the single digits. That was before his “Take That Trump” campaign video featuring him kissing his husband went viral.

Madaleno said that “besides prayer,” he planned to spend the weekend phone banking and to do some door-knocking in neighborhoods in his Montgomery County base.

On Monday, he plans to spend much of the day on the phone dialing for dollars in a last-minute fundraising push, as his spokewoman put it, gearing up for the general election.

