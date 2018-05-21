Democratic candidates swipe at Larry Hogan in first televised debate of election season

In the first televised debate of election season, eight Democrats running for Maryland governor swiped at popular Republican incumbent Larry Hogan and highlighted their differences on whether they would raise taxes if elected or if they embraced Martin O’Malley-era crime-fighting policies.

The hour-long, taped debate will air at 7 p.m. Monday and offer many voters their first glimpse at the broad range of candidates seeking the nomination — from longtime executives and politicians to first-time candidates.

Candidates largely agree that Maryland needs to spend more on education and mass transit, and to put fewer people in jail, but the on-air forum let them demonstrate the different personalities and experience they would bring to the job.

The event opened with moderator Jason Newton acknowledging the late Kevin Kamenetz, who was supposed to be on stage but died suddenly May 10. In Kamenetz’s place was his former running mate Valerie Ervin, who three days ago announced she would lead the ticket and campaign in his stead.

