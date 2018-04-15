Fewer TV ads, more personal contacts and micro-targeting: crowded race for governor candidates yields unusual strategies to win

With the conclusion of the 2018 General Assembly session, Maryland’s race for governor is about to kick into a higher gear, and political analysts say Democratic voters can expect a contest unlike any in state history.

The competitive seven-person race to claim Maryland’s Democratic nomination in June has created an unusual dynamic and a peculiar goal for many candidates: winning the race is likely to require not the majority of votes, but as little as 25 percent.

The Democratic primary race for governor is so crowded that the most popular candidate will need an unusually small number of votes to win — as few as 125,000, some analysts predict, less than it takes to win some county executive seats.

That low threshold in a state of 2 million Democratic voters has inspired some candidates to unconventional strategies.

Campaigns say they are microtargeting voters — focusing resources on specific regions or particular constituencies, to the exclusion of a broader statewide strategy. Most are unlikely to buy much costly broadcast television advertising. Primary voters are more likely to see candidates showing up on their doorsteps, directed there by data that predicts in advance how they might vote.

“The campaigns and the independent expenditures that are able to chop up voters and microtarget them are the ones with the best chance of getting through,” political strategist Raymond Glendening said. His Maryland First super PAC is backing Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker in the Democratic primary.

Just over 485,000 Democrats voted in Maryland’s 2014 gubernatorial primary. Most campaigns acknowledged to The Baltimore Sun that they’ve sketched out plans designed to win with no more than 35 percent of this year’s vote.

“People ask me all the time, and I think it could be as little as 25 percent. It really could be,” said former Maryland Secretary of State John T. Willis, who has co-authored a book on the Democrats’ domination of the state’s politics.

“We’ve had multiple candidates before. We’ve never had so many candidates with capacity to win.”

The seven major candidates who have filed to run in the Democratic primary on June 26 are Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, former NAACP chief Ben Jealous, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno, author Alec Ross, lawyer Jim Shea and Krish Vignarajah, a former aide to Michelle Obama.

The winner will face Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, one of the most popular governors in the country. Hogan does not have a challenger in the GOP primary.

Hogan has joked on several occasions that less than 10 percent of people strongly disapprove of the job he’s doing, and “it seems like all of them are running against me.”

Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse said the governor “isn’t paying attention to the Democratic primary.”

“The governor is going to keep doing what he’s been doing,” Chasse said: talking to people across the state about his record.

Willis, an executive in residence at the University of Baltimore who is regarded as a sage adviser to Maryland Democrats, said his research shows primary races with four or more credible candidates can be captured with as little as 30 percent of the vote — as it was in 1966.

He expects the threshold in 2018 to be a record low. He said Willis said different candidates are likely to do well in different regions, fragmenting the electorate in unpredictable ways as candidates try to cobble together enough votes to win and creating unusual strategies.

“It’s almost like, ‘Hey, if I can come in second everywhere, I win,’ ” he said.

The crowded Democratic race has forced candidates to segment voters in part because they’ve raised much less money than Democratic gubernatorial primary candidates in years past.

Four years ago, Democrats spent nearly $21.5 million on the primary battle, $11.2 million of it by then-Lt. Gov Anthony Brown and $7.5 million by then-Attorney General Douglas F. Gansler. By the second week of April 2014, the candidates had introduced themselves in television spots and were airing their first attack ads.

None of the seven candidates running this year has yet aired a broadcast television ad, the most effective way to reach a broad swath of voters. At the last campaign finance report deadline, in January, the candidate with the most money was Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who had $2 million available to spend. Television ads in the Washington suburbs — home to more than 40 percent of the state’s Democrats — can cost as much as $600,000 a week.

“Candidates will absolutely — not because they want to, but because they have to in order to win — cater their messages to small constituencies,” said Democratic strategist Justin Schall, Brown’s campaign manager in 2014.

“None of them have enough money to talk to all the voters, so these guys have to make some hard decisions, and there’s no clear right answer,” he said. “They have to pick some segment of the population and target them.”

Some candidates are more candid than others about their plans to do just that.

Benjamin Jealous, the former NAACP head, has targeted progressive voters, civil rights groups and supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid.

“It’s microtargeting, it’s building a coalition, and it’s holding that coalition together,” Jealous campaign spokesman Kevin Harris said.

“The only way you can win with a field this crowded is you have to build a solid coalition,” Harris said. “We’ve gone after endorsements that either bring money or bring people who can help go out and reach voters.”

Among those groups is CASA de Maryland, the immigrants rights group that has endorsed Jealous.

“The Latino vote is only expected to be three to five percent,” Harris said. “But in a field of seven people, three to five percent is a lot.”

State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno, who is relying on public financing, has invested in micro-messaging software that predicts which specific issue an individual primary voter cares about most. When Madaleno volunteers knock on a voter’s door, they know whether to make their message about affordable child care, education or potholes, making each interaction a custom-designed conversation more likely to secure a vote.