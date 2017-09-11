Frosh joins three other attorneys general in DACA suit

Maryland has joined three other states in suing the Trump administration over its termination of a program designed to shield young undocumented immigrants from deportation, Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said Monday.

Frosh, a Democrat, joined the attorneys general of California, Minnesota and Maine to challenge the decision by President Donald J. Trump in federal court in California.

The Republican president announced last week that he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months. DACA was introduced by President Barack Obama, a Democrat, to protect immigrants who were brought to the United States or overstayed their visas without authorization as children.

Trump has called on Congress to act on the DACA program.

The suit Maryland joined contends Trump’s action could result in the federal government reneging on assurances it gave to the young immigrants who signed up to get work permits under the program.

It also contends the Trump administration violated the law by failing to solicit public comments from the so-called Dreamers and others — including employers — who would be affected by the rule change.

The lawsuit is separate from a challenge to the DACA decision brought by 15 other attorneys general, not including Frosh, last week. Maryland law requires the attorney general to give the governor 10 days’ notice before filing suit against the federal government.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, there are about 9,800 Maryland residents in the DACA program.

