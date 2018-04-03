Maryland attorney general joins suit against Trump administration over Census citizenship question

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh joined 17 of his counterparts across the country in a lawsuit filed Tuesday to block the Trump administration from asking about citizenship during the 2020 Census, which critics say would prompt some immigrants not to participate for fear the information would be used against them.

The suit, filed Tuesday morning in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, said asking the citizenship question would lead to an undercount of the actual number of residents, which would have the impact of everything from congressional representation to the amount of federal funds localities receive.

“The Trump Administration’s decision to demand citizenship information is an attempt to intimidate voters and to suppress the vote,” Frosh said in a statement. “It will undermine the accuracy of the Census, result in the loss of federal funds for Maryland and deprive our state of fair representation in Congress. This maneuver will not withstand constitutional scrutiny.”

The attorneys general were joined by six cities and the U.S. Conference of Mayors in the challenge to the proposed question. In December, the Department of Justice asked the Census Bureau to include citizenship information in the form every household will receive. Justice officials argued that they needed the information to enforce voting laws.

But the plaintiffs say asking the question would drive down the participation of immigrants, and would impede the “actual enumeration” that the constitution requires of the census. And an inaccurate census would cause financial harm, the lawsuit says, because census data are used to determine how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed. Additionally, states with large immigrant populations may lose fair representation in Congress as a result of an undercount, the plaintiffs say.

The lawsuit is led by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. He and Frosh are joined in the suit by attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

The cities of New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Providence, R.I., San Francisco, and Seattle; the bipartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors also joined in the suit.

