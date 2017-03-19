As counties move to help immigration officials, Maryland lawmakers weigh policy change

When people are booked at Frederick County's jail, they're handed a form asking a series of questions, such as whether they're on medication or experiencing any pain.

It's a standard list used in many jails and booking centers, but with two additions:

What country were you born in?

What country are you a citizen or national of?

The answers to those can trigger a process unique in Maryland to Frederick County. Correctional officers trained by the federal government open an investigation into whether the arrestee is in the country illegally. If so, the officer alerts an on-site federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, who can begin immigration proceedings against them.

Frederick is one of about three-dozen counties in the nation participating in the program — known as 287(g), for the section of federal law that authorizes it. The program has been thrust into the spotlight as state lawmakers consider passing legislation that would outlaw it in Maryland.

"I think people tend to think of the 287(g) program as something bad," said Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, who's been running the program in his jail's central booking center for eight years. He maintains it is an important tool to improve safety locally while helping address illegal immigration.

But others say it's an unnecessary foray by local governments into a federal issue, one that might sweep even minor offenders into federal immigration court or cause people to be held longer in local jails, even if they have posted bail or completed their sentence.

President Trump has made immigration enforcement a key focus of his administration — he plans to extend the border wall with Mexico and has pledged to deport more immigrants who are in the United States illegally. Trump has signaled he wants more counties to join 287(g), and there are indications he might revive a part of the program that links local police officers and sheriffs with federal immigration agents carrying out enforcement actions in communities.

That spurred lawmakers to introduce the Maryland Law Enforcement and Governmental Trust Act, which would bar local and state governments from using their resources to assist immigration officials. As introduced, the bill would prohibit Maryland jurisdictions from participating in the 287(g) jail program.

Supporters of the Trust Act say it's important to give instructions to government workers — especially police — about what they can and can't do, while also assuring residents that they can go to school or call police for help without worrying about getting swept into immigration court.

"We're not only observing what's happening, we're acting," said Del. Marice Morales, a Montgomery County Democrat who is one of the bill's lead sponsors. "We're creating tools in Maryland to protect people from arbitrary federal action."

Morales worries that Trump's focus on immigration enforcement could lead to racial profiling. "It's unfathomable to me that we'll let ICE come in and filter out the Moraleses, the Sanchezes, the Pena-Melnyks, the Hidalgos and investigate them," Morales said, listing the names of fellow delegates of Latino heritage.

She argues that when it comes to dealing with people who commit violent crimes, state laws are enough to protect public safety.

"You don't really need 287(g) to get violent offenders off the street," Morales said.

Kim Propeack, of the immigrant advocacy group CASA, said states have "to become the first line of defense" against the federal government under Trump.

"People are living under a veil of terror in Maryland and the rest of the country because of the Trump administration," Propeack said.

Other Maryland counties are gearing up to join Frederick County in helping immigration authorities.

Harford County's jail is preparing to participate in the 287(g) program this year. Anne Arundel County has applied to participate, as well. Officials in those counties say the Trust Act, as written, would put a halt to their plans.

"I'm hopeful they're not going to make any changes that would preclude us from running the program," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler. "I want all criminals off the street, if I had my way. This is one more step to take for people who are committing crimes against our citizens."

A House of Delegates work group has spent hours discussing the bill over the past couple of weeks, but its members have not reached consensus. The Senate's Judicial Proceedings Committee, meanwhile, has just begun discussion of the bill.

Sen. Susan Lee, a Montgomery County Democrat, reminded committee members last week that Bel Air police in December stopped a woman of Indian descent as she walked down the street to question her immigration status. The woman is a U.S. citizen.

"I don't want to get racially profiled," said Lee, who said she is a third-generation Chinese-American born in Texas.

Police officers should be focused on local crimes "instead of going out and acting like an immigration official," Lee said. "I think they should be police. They should be solving crimes."

Other senators said it's appropriate to allow counties to choose whether to partner with the federal government on immigration enforcement.

"If you're here illegally, you're breaking the law," said Sen. Justin Ready, a Carroll County Democrat.

In Frederick County, Jenkins maintains his program has found people arrested of serious and violent crimes who were also in violation of immigration laws.

Since 2008, jail officials have investigated the immigration status of 2,228 arrestees who said they were not born in the United States or were not U.S. Citizens. Of those, 1,444 were referred to ICE for possible action, according to data provided by Jenkins.

Arrestees who are waiting for their immigration status to be checked are kept in a separate part of the jail that looks indistinguishable from the rest of the facility, save for a homemade ICE seal on the wall.

A program supervisor — employed by ICE and assigned to the jail — makes the call on whether to proceed with an immigration case.

Last year, the program identified an MS-13 gang member charged with attempted murder, two people charged with second-degree rape and others charged with distributing heroin, human trafficking and burglary, Jenkins said.